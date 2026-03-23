WTO MC14: West Asia war, disruptions and unilateralism temper expectations

The immediate flashpoint at MC14 is likely to be the future of the ecommerce moratorium, which is due to expire at this meeting. Developed countries support its extension, citing the need for a predictable digital trade environment. India and South Africa argue that it constrains tariff policy space and leads to revenue losses as digital trade expands. Many countries, including India, say that investment facilitation is a non-trade issue and therefore, outside the purview of WTO. With little getting done at the WTO, more countries are turning towards bilateral/regional free/preferential trade agreements and plurilateral initiatives—agreements among subsets of members—such as those on services domestic regulation and investment facilitation. While these enable progress where full agreement is elusive, they also raise concerns about inclusiveness and erosion of multilateralism. Most countries are therefore calibrating their expectations accordingly.