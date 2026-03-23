Home / Opinion / Columns / WTO MC14: West Asia war, disruptions and unilateralism temper expectations

WTO MC14: West Asia war, disruptions and unilateralism temper expectations

WTO's MC14 in Cameroon is set against geopolitical tensions and trade fragmentation, with limited expectations beyond preserving multilateral consensus

WTO, World Trade Organization
premium
The WTO Secretariat has released briefing notes on main issues, such as agriculture, development, ecommerce, fisheries subsidies, intellectual property, investment facilitation for development and reform of the WTO and its dispute settlement mechanism | (Photo: Shutterstock)
TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 12:09 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The trade ministers of 166 member countries of the World Trade Organization (WTO) are scheduled to meet this Thursday at Yaoundé, Cameroon for the 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) against the backdrop of a war in West Asia, disrupted shipping and energy supplies, and a fragile multilateral trading system. Expectations from the four-day biennial meeting are, unsurprisingly, modest. 
A report released by the WTO last Thursday says that world trade is set to slow in 2026 after stronger-than-expected growth in 2025, driven by a sur­ge in AI-related trade and inves­tment. The report warns that the West Asia conflict could further reduce trade growth if energy prices remain elevated, noting that it would also put pressure on food supplies and services trade due to travel and transport disruptions. 
The WTO Secretariat has released briefing notes on main issues, such as agriculture, development, ecommerce, fisheries subsidies, intellectual property, investment facilitation for development and reform of the WTO and its dispute settlement mechanism.  The notes underscore deep divisions among members. With consensus required for decision-making, any member can effectively veto outcomes.  The main worry is that the current US administration’s ‘America First’ approach and its increasing resort to unilateral tariffs continue to strain the multilateral trading system. Geopolitics drives its trade policy. 
The 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) in Abu Dhabi in 2024 delivered continuity rather than breakthroughs. The WTO members extended the moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmissions and adopted some development-oriented decisions. The status of the key MC13 issues underscores the difficulty of securing outcomes. The dispute settlement system remains dysfunctional, with no agreement yet on restoring a binding appellate mechanism. Negotiations on fisheries subsidies have made limited progress towards bringing the first phase into force, but the more contentious disciplines on overcapacity and overfishing continue to divide members. On agriculture, positions remain deeply entrenched, particularly on public stockholding for food security—a matter of critical importance for India—and on the broader framework of domestic support. All such unfinished issues now shift to MC14, when the WTO is no longer operating in a relatively stable global economy but in one marked by geopolitical rivalry, economic nationalism, and supply chain realignments. 
The immediate flashpoint at MC14 is likely to be the future of the ecommerce moratorium, which is due to expire at this meeting. Developed countries support its extension, citing the need for a predictable digital trade environment. India and South Africa argue that it constrains tariff policy space and leads to revenue losses as digital trade expands. Many countries, including India, say that investment facilitation is a non-trade issue and therefore, outside the purview of WTO. With little getting done at the WTO, more countries are turning towards bilateral/regional free/preferential trade agreements and plurilateral initiatives—agreements among subsets of members—such as those on services domestic regulation and investment facilitation. While these enable progress where full agreement is elusive, they also raise concerns about inclusiveness and erosion of multilateralism. Most countries are therefore calibrating their expectations accordingly. 
In this fractured geopolitical and economic landscape, MC14 is unlikely to deliver grand bargains. At best, it may preserve a delicate consensus and prevent further erosion of the multilateral trading system—an outcome that, in today’s circumstances, may itself count as a success. Preserving multilateralism may now matter more than reforming it.
Email: tncrajagopalan@gmail.com
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

A structural reset in Indian M&A financing: RBI reforms reshape market

Premium

Trump's America a historical problem: Global impact, zero accountability

Premium

Bank held liable for refusing customer deposit during demonetisation

Premium

West Asia war: Are the effects priced in amid rising economic risks?

Premium

The story behind promotions in PSBs and the growing need for reform

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :WTO meetingWTOCameroon

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 12:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story