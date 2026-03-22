Bank held liable for refusing customer deposit during demonetisation

The company then attempted to deposit cash of ₹20 lakh, but the bank did not accept it and contended that it was a suspicious deposit. The company submitted fresh KYC (know your customer) documents along with its audited accounts for two years, but the bank failed to pay heed. Finally, after much follow-up, the bank replied that its refusal to allow the deposit was in consonance with its internal policy. The company questioned the authority under which the bank had formulated a policy contrary to the government notification, and even volunteered to give any undertaking or submit any compliance so that the deposit would be accepted. But the bank maintained its adamant stand.