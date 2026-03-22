Bank held liable for refusing customer deposit during demonetisation

In its order dated March 10, 2026, delivered by Jonnalagadda Rajendra, heading the Bench along with Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, the National Commission held Axis Bank liable for refusing to accept the deposits in contravention of the government notification. It ordered the bank to make good the loss by paying ₹3,19,58,500 along with 6 per cent interest from December 30, 2016, till the date of payment. It gave the bank two months for compliance. Any delay would attract 9 per cent interest.
The writer is a consumer activist