Trump's America a historical problem: Global impact, zero accountability

I suppose it is too much to expect the efficient markets’ hypothesis to survive a world in which the future path of the world’s single-most important economic indicator, the price of a barrel of Brent crude, depends on the impulses of one extremely unpredictable individual. However, there are nevertheless some indicators that are worth watching – perhaps because they reinforce the problematic dynamic that got us into this mess in the first place. One such is spreads between Brent, which tracks North Sea oil; Murban, which follows Gulf oil; and West Texas Intermediate. On Saturday, Murban hit $146.40 a barrel, while Brent was at $112 and WTI was just above $90. As its supply lines come under pressure, the world’s most global market is fragmenting. Asian buyers will be hit harder than European, which in turn will suffer far more than American.