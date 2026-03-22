A structural reset in Indian M&A financing: RBI reforms reshape market

Notably, acquisition finance exposures — which were earlier proposed to be subject to a separate cap of 10 per cent of a bank’s Tier-I capital under the draft guidelines — are now integrated within the broader Capital Market Exposure framework, aligned to the 20 per cent and 40 per cent ceiling for direct and aggregate exposures, respectively. This shift simplifies regulatory architecture while preserving concentration risk discipline and ensuring acquisition lending remains anchored within overall capital market risk limits.