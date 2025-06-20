Friday, June 20, 2025 | 08:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi proposes rules to govern AI, ML tools used by market participants

Sebi proposes rules to govern AI, ML tools used by market participants

Sebi's draft guidelines aim to ensure safe, fair, and transparent use of AI and ML by exchanges, brokers, and mutual funds, with provisions for oversight, testing and privacy

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi has emphasised the importance of defining data governance norms, including data ownership, access controls and encryption

Khushboo Tiwari
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed guidelines for the supervision and governance of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications and tools used by market participants. These guidelines aim to specify procedures and control systems to ensure responsible usage.
 
The proposed guidelines cover several key parameters, including governance, investor protection, disclosure, testing frameworks, fairness and bias, and data privacy and cybersecurity measures. Currently, AI and ML are widely used by stock exchanges, brokers, and mutual funds for various purposes such as surveillance, social media analytics, order execution, KYC processing, and customer support.
 
Sebi has proposed that market participants disclose their use of AI and ML tools in operations like algorithmic trading, asset management, portfolio management, and advisory services. Disclosures should include information on risks, limitations, accuracy results, fees, and data quality. 
 
 

Also Read

PremiumSebi

Sebi to unbundle clearing and trading fees to boost transparency

Startup funding picks up after 3-year slump

'Much-needed relief': Startups on Sebi reforms relaxing ESOP norms

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi allows IAs, RAs to use MFs, overnight funds to meet deposit norms

Upcoming IPO

Capillary Technologies India files DRHP with Sebi, aims to raise ₹430 crore

Tuhin Kanta Pandey chaired his 2nd Sebi Board meet on Wednesday

Reverse-flipping and startup IPOs get boost as Sebi relaxes norms

Market participants using AI and ML will need to designate senior management with technical expertise to oversee the performance and control of these tools. They also must maintain validation, documentation, and interpretability of the models. Additionally, they will be required to share accuracy results and audit findings with Sebi on a periodic basis.
 
The market regulator has emphasised the importance of defining data governance norms, including data ownership, access controls, and encryption. It has also noted that AI and ML tools should not favour or discriminate against any group of customers. 
 
“Market participants should think beyond traditional testing methods and ensure continuous monitoring of AI/ML models as they adjust and transform,” Sebi said.
 
In terms of cybersecurity and data privacy, Sebi has highlighted risks such as the use of generative AI to create fake financial statements, deepfake content, and misleading news articles. To mitigate these risks, Sebi has recommended human oversight of AI systems, monitoring of suspicious activities, and the implementation of circuit breakers to manage AI-driven market volatility.   
Sebi formed a working group to prepare these guidelines and address concerns related to AI and ML applications. The regulator has suggested a ‘lite framework’ for business operations that do not directly impact customers.
 
Sebi has invited public comments on the proposals until July 11.
 
 
   

More From This Section

Christopher Waller

Waller sees room for Fed to cut rates amid easing inflation concerns

Fraud, Online scam,scam

Atum Capital alleges fraud during share purchase of unlisted NSE shares

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Sensex, Nifty gain 1.3% on RBI norms, Trump's pause on Iran strike

IPO, bell, initial public offering, NSDL

Busy week ahead! 5 mainboard, 7 SME IPOs set to launch next week

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Stock market close: Sensex up 1,046 pts, Nifty tops 25K as markets snap 3-day fall; all sectors gain

Topics : SEBI Artificial intelligence Markets algorithm trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayEng vs India Test Match Live ScorePremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon