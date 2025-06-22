Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 07:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi fines IAGF, trustee and managers ₹29 lakh for AIF rule breaches

Sebi fines IAGF, trustee and managers ₹29 lakh for AIF rule breaches

The regulator, in a 39-page order, found the entities guilty of serious lapses in regulatory compliance during the inspection period from April 2021 to March 2022, Sebi said in the order on Friday

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

The regulator concluded that the violations had the potential to mislead investors, and disrupt regulatory oversight of AIFs. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Capital markets regulator Sebi has imposed penalties totalling Rs 29 lakh on six entities, including India Asset Growth Fund, its manager Essel Finance Advisors and Managers, and trustee Vistra ITCL (India) for multiple violations of AIF rules.

The regulator levied a fine of Rs 11 lakh on IAGF, Rs 10 lakh on Arpan Sarkar and Jaykishan Kikani (jointly and severally), Rs 6 lakh on Vistra ITCL (India), and Rs 2 lakh on Essel Finance Advisors and Managers (EFAM), its Chief Executive Officer Vishnu Prakash Rathore (jointly and severally).

The regulator, in a 39-page order, found the entities guilty of serious lapses in regulatory compliance during the inspection period from April 2021 to March 2022, Sebi said in the order on Friday.

 

The markets watchdog observed that India Asset Growth Fund (IAGF) failed to disclose disciplinary actions and litigation history of its sponsor, manager, trustee, and key officials in its placement memorandum (PPM), as mandated under the norms.

Later, the fund submitted a revised PPM containing such disclosures during a change of control application, which was neither approved nor circulated to investors, resulting in a breach of the disclosure framework of the code of conduct of the alternative investment fund (AIF) regulations.

Also Read

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi plans overhaul of mutual fund rules to aid investors and industry

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi allows IAs, RAs to use MFs, overnight funds to meet deposit norms

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi proposes allowing all KYC agencies to act as accreditation bodies

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi asks portfolio managers to remove exaggerated advertisements

PremiumSecurities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Block deal window: Sebi unlikely to revise rules despite elusive deals

Sebi also pulled up the fund for providing valuations based on underlying assets instead of the securities it held, as well as for delayed registration with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND), non-disclosure of the investor charter and distribution waterfall, and a 10-day delay in filing its PPM audit report.

The regulator found that the fund took over a month to respond to an investor grievance, breaching the 30-day deadline. It noted that although the fund eventually completed the winding-up process and distributed proceeds to all investors by January 2024, the regulatory breaches were material.

The regulator concluded that the violations had the potential to mislead investors, and disrupt regulatory oversight of AIFs.

Sebi highlighted that EFAM being manager of IAGF is responsible for such non-compliances. It noted that Rathore, Sarkar and Kikani were the key managerial personnel who failed to abide by the code of conduct as per the rules. Therefore, the allegations against them stand established.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumBSE, STOCK MARKETS

Markets may dip as US strikes on Iran stoke oil fears, global volatility

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Israel-Iran war, oil prices likely to be key factors for markets this week

Airtel

Mcap of 6 of top-10 firms jumps ₹1.62 trn; Airtel, Reliance biggest gainers

Fraud, Online scam,scam

Atum Capital alleges fraud during share purchase of unlisted NSE shares

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi proposes rules to govern AI, ML tools used by market participants

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms AIF

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon