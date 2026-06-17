Banning Telegram will not fix the deeper flaws in India's exam governance

The government’s move to block the Telegram messaging app until June 22, a day after the re-examination for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (Neet-UG) 2026 for medical courses, is a case of misdirected vigilance. The crisis does not lie in the propagation of leaked papers through a messaging app but in a clear case of inefficiency in the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam. The controversy initially erupted when a teacher highlighted significant similarities between a guess, or mock, exam paper circulated on social media and the actual question paper. As a swift investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) revealed, this overlap was courtesy a Pune-based chemistry professor and paper setter who was on the NTA panel and had access to confidential examination material. He proceeded to hold special coaching sessions in which he dictated the questions and answers to select students mobilised by other NTA-empanelled subject-matter experts through contacts in coaching centres in Rajasthan. The basic problem, then, is a serious governance deficit within the NTA, not a technology issue. Telegram has moved the Delhi High Court against the government’s decision.