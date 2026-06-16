Soaking up capital: US stock markets may create new forms of risks

Such concerns about a locked-in advantage take on greater significance when the differences between stock markets in countries like India and the US are examined. The bluechip indices in the former are dominated by well-established corporations, mostly in legacy sectors. In the US, however, companies from the new wave of technology-fuelled growth are at the top in terms of market capitalisation. Passive investors who are interested in benefiting from this growth story will, therefore, have to turn to American share indices at the expense of local ones. On the one hand, this reflects the failure of most places outside the US (and China, to an extent) to build new corporate champions. On the other, it demonstrates the inability of risk capital in these jurisdictions to identify, track and build up local value creators in the new economy. Without a deliberate effort to nurture technology-led enterprises from inception to scale, Indian indices will continue to reflect yesterday’s economy rather than tomorrow’s. Most worryingly, this is a new form of global economic concentration, where capital, talent and innovation increasingly cluster in a single market — one that is laden with structural debt and unpredictable politics, and in which institutions are steadily weakening. This produces the circumstances necessary for wholly new and unfamiliar forms of uncertainty.