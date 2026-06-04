Beyond credit scores: Next inclusion phase must reach first-time borrowers

The challenge becomes more significant because large sections of potential borrowers remain outside the formal credit ecosystem. As seen in the 11th round of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development’s Rural Economic Conditions and Sentiments Survey, around 22 per cent of the surveyed rural households still depend solely on informal lenders. Similarly, a recent report by the NITI Aayog, TransUnion Cibil and MicroSave Consulting found that despite substantial progress in financial inclusion, nearly two-thirds of credit-eligible women remained outside the formal credit system. According to the latest report by Small Industries Development Bank of India, 17 per cent of the surveyed micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) had not taken any form of credit, while 8 per cent relied on informal sources. The dependence on informal finance was particularly pronounced among micro enterprises, with 12 per cent borrowing from informal lenders.