Owners' pride: IPL's soaring valuations reflect a thriving business model

Unlike the EPL, in which only three or four teams make money and most depend on owners for injections of cash, eight of the 10 teams in the IPL make a profit. This happy state results from a critical difference in the nature of the tournaments. In the EPL, whose global viewership is three times the IPL’s, player wages and bonuses can range between 90 and 100 per cent of revenues. This is because the tournament fiercely competes internally and with the Spanish, French, Italian, German and Portuguese leagues for player talent. The IPL, like the NFL, where all 32 teams are profitable, has no competitors and player auction precludes inter-team poaching. The IPL, like the NFL, is a monopsonistic tournament. Neither tournament has the relegation and promotion battles of the European football leagues. That means the NFL and IPL can afford to impose hard salary caps on teams. Teams in the 2026 IPL edition, for instance, had to work under a ₹151 crore salary cap, including the auction purse, match fees, and performance pay. This profitability works hugely in favour of franchise owners to invest in other national T20 leagues. Most own franchises in South Africa, the Caribbean, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In European football, this is a bounty only oil-rich West Asian sovereign wealth funds such as those of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE can afford. In Europe, this trend has prompted reservations about player independence and fair competition. In the cricket T20 world, no one’s complaining — yet.