New USTR tariff threats deepen trade uncertainty for India and beyond

For India, the implications extend beyond the headline tariff rate. The USTR’s report identifies exposure across sectors such as aluminium, cotton, electronics, lithium-ion batteries, and rice, while also flagging exports involving products linked to cotton, fish, palm oil, coffee, cocoa and nickel supply chains. Clearly, the USTR’s recommendation cannot be separated from developments in US trade policy over the past year. After the courts struck down the Donald Trump administration’s reciprocal tariffs imposed under emergency powers, Washington turned to alternative legal routes. Temporary tariffs were imposed under Section 122 of the Trade Act, which would soon expire.
Tariffs are central to Mr Trump’s economic agenda. The administration thinks the world has not been fair to the US, and that is reflected in the trade deficit. It also believes that tariffs will cut imports and increase domestic production, resulting in job creation. Thus, in March, the USTR launched two major Section 301 investigations. One was on forced labour and the other one was on what the USTR describes as “structural excess capacity” in manufacturing sectors of 16 economies, including India. The investigation covers industries such as solar modules, textiles, the health industry, automotive goods, petrochemicals, steel, and construction goods. While such concerns are often associated with China’s state-led industrial model, India too has been brought within its ambit. The pattern is difficult to miss.