New USTR tariff threats deepen trade uncertainty for India and beyond

The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday issued a statement that India will remain engaged with the US through the ongoing Section 301 consultation process, while simultaneously pursuing the framework trade agreement announced earlier this year. The USTR proposal has clearly made the ongoing trade negotiations more difficult. It was reported that the tariffs under Section 301 would not be imposed on India if both sides arrived at an agreement. It was also reported from the US side that the deal was 99 per cent done. Given the renewed uncertainty, the government must effectively put forward its position with US negotiators. However, the problem with the current US administration is that nothing can be taken as certain. The experience of other countries shows that the US can always impose new conditions even after a deal is done. Thus, conditions are likely to remain uncertain for some time, and the uncertainty is not limited to India. The US administration is targeting all its major trading partners. This could further increase global uncertainty and disrupt supply chains.