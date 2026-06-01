Stress tests: Centralised examination systems are failing aspirants

This problem begs several questions. The first is why digitised evaluation was introduced when the earlier system of physical marking did not appear to be problematic. The CBSE’s explanation was that the OSM system was designed to eliminate mistakes in aggregating marks and manual evaluation, and to speed up the process. The reasoning may have been unexceptionable but the implementation clearly left much to be desired. Under the OSM system, handwritten answer scripts are scanned, anonymised and uploaded. Teachers then log in to a dedicated platform and correct the scripts under video surveillance. Some 1.7 million students sit for this exam each year, requiring over 9.8 million answer books to be manually scanned. Clearly, then, the system demands rigorous, iterative pilot testing. But the CBSE appears to have conducted some limited tests in 2024-25 before deciding to roll it out nationwide. Worse, teachers were not given adequate training; they were informed 10 days before the exams began on February 17 to familiarise themselves with the system, all of which created a perfect storm.