Policy complexity: RBI MPC will have to reckon with several moving parts

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will begin its three-day meeting today in an extremely uncertain environment. With continuously shifting positions and seemingly contradictory objectives, there is no clarity on how long tensions in West Asia will persist. Consequently, it is hard to say when the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of global crude oil flows, will open. Prices of benchmark Brent crude oil are still about 40 per cent higher than what they were before the conflict began. In terms of economic outcome, an oil-price shock tends to have stagflationary effects, which are difficult to manage. Since the pass-through of global prices has been limited and delayed, it has not yet been reflected in the retail-inflation rate, which was 3.5 per cent in April. However, higher oil prices led to a sharp increase in the wholesale price index-based (WPI-based) inflation rate, which rose to 8.3 per cent in April. The recent increase in pump prices is likely to push up both the WPI and retail-inflation rates.