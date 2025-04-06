Bloc development: Bimstec needs faster progress; India's role is key

Twenty-eight years after its inception, member-countries of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, or Bimstec, appear to have attempted to instil a greater sense of purpose by adopting a Bangkok Vision 2030, outlining a road map for regional prosperity. The aim is to build a “prosperous, resilient and open” or “PRO” Bimstec by 2030 and create a zone of peace, stability, and economic sustainability in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and Thailand’s bio-circular-green economic model, which focuses on creating a low-carbon eco-system. This sixth summit, hosted by Thailand under its chairmanship, saw some energetic interventions by India as part of the “PRO” agenda. The initiatives unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bangkok ranged from Bimstec Centres of Excellence, focusing on disaster management, sustainable maritime transport, traditional medicine, and agri-research, to a “Bodhi Programme” for skill development, a pilot study for digital public infrastructure, a Bimstec chamber of commerce and greater people-to-people linkages.

India’s drive for greater strategic cohesion within a group comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand aligns with New Delhi’s “Act East” policy, balance growing Chinese influence in the Bay of Bengal and to act as a counter-balance to the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc), which tensions with Pakistan have rendered virtually moribund. The question is whether Bimstec can fulfil these multiple agendas. First, intra-group political tensions have expanded. Indo-Bangladesh ties have weakened. Though the summit offered Mr Modi and Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor Mohammad Yunus an opportunity to exchange views on issues of mutual concern on the side-lines, it is far from clear that the agendas correspond to each other. Bangladesh has problematic relations with Myanmar since it hosts over 900,000 Rohingya refugees. Myanmar’s civil war, where the military has lost its grip on most of the country, means it can make little productive contribution to the grouping.