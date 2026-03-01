Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Opinion / Editorial / Brace for impact: US-Israeli attack threatens global stability

Brace for impact: US-Israeli attack threatens global stability

No European ally participated in the attacks, although several have called for Iran to show restraint

US Israel strike Iran
premium
Smoke rises after reported Iranian missile attacks, following strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, in Manama, Bahrain, February 28, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 10:28 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The combat operations launched by the United States (US) and Israel on Iran have added multiple ominous imponderables to stability in West Asia. The ostensible cause, according to US President Donald Trump, was to end an “unending campaign of bloodshed” that threatened the US. Starting just two days after US-Iran talks over Tehran’s nuclear programme ended inconclusively, the justification does not appear credible. The US is over 10,000 km away, out of the striking distance of Iran’s arsenal of short- and medium-range ballistic missiles. Second, the US claimed to have “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear programme by bombing its three facilities in an operation called “Operation Midnight Hammer” in June last year, which raises questions about the need for another round of attacks. 
Nor have immediate political objectives been met. The attempt to decapitate the regime by assassinating Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has not caused Tehran to capitulate. Instead, the regime has retaliated by firing drones and ballistic missiles at Israel and Arab neighbours that host US bases, such as Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. The cycle of debilitating military strikes is unlikely to guarantee a quick victory without committing boots on the ground, a situation that has historically not favoured the US. Nuclear-armed Israel’s constant quest for unquestioned superiority in the region may also rebound on it. The surprise attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023, underlined the capabilities of weakened and dissatisfied enemies to wage prolonged asymmetric warfare. The near annihilation of Gaza and the destruction of Hamas’ top leadership with overwhelming force, in line with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s objectives, has not brought peace and security for Israelis. Instead, there are credible signs that the Iran-sponsored group is reorganising itself. The threat of Iran activating sleeper cells around the world (including in the US) for retaliatory action cannot be ruled out. For the Arab states, which have condemned Iranian strikes on their countries, prolonged warfare threatens the entire economic model supporting the region’s prosperity. Their ability to attract global capital and financial flows has long been predicated on the promise of political stability delivered by authoritarian regimes. 
As Iran moves to close the Strait of Hormuz, which carries roughly one-fourth of global oil shipments, and the world braces itself for a spike in oil prices, the wider geopolitical implications of Operation Epic Fury and Operation Lion’s Roar are yet to play out. No European ally participated in the attacks, although several have called for Iran to show restraint. Alarm bells are sounding in Moscow, a defence ally, and China, a major buyer of Iranian oil. For India, which sources almost 40 per cent of its oil from West Asia and has nine million citizens in the region, the US-Israel attack has complicated both the economic assumptions of the recent Budget and geopolitical equations in the region. Occurring less than two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel, marked by a significant upgrade of the partnership, the optics and timing appear unfortunate. The need for the belligerents to return to the negotiating table, as New Delhi has urged, has never been more urgent.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India must confront the fiscal risks of an expanding freebie culture

Premium

AgriStack could transform farming, but execution will decide its fate

Premium

Regulating social media: Banning it for children is no silver bullet

Premium

On the right track: Asset monetisation will boost efficiency and growth

Premium

Regulatory reset: Strengthen Rera to protect homebuyers' interests

Topics :USIsrael Iran ConflictBusiness Standard Editorial CommentEditorial CommentWest AsiaWar Conflict

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story