On the right track: Asset monetisation will boost efficiency and growth

That said, the government is right to frame this as not just revenue mobilisation or capital recycling. The central point, as with more traditional forms of disinvestment and privatisation, is to ensure that assets currently locked up in the public sector are exposed to market discipline and the needs of efficiency — and therefore become more productive and raise output down the line. This might explain why NMP 2.0 explicitly blends public and private capital in its calculations. The question is whether such blending will materialise. In theory, there is nothing to stop a new private operator from putting in money to upgrade the revenue potential of a recycled asset. Smart grids or predictive highway maintenance might raise yields, from their point of view, by 15 or 20 per cent over previous benchmarks. Such collateral investment will have spillover effects into the broader economy, raising efficiency all round.