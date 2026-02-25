On the right track: Asset monetisation will boost efficiency and growth

From the Union finance ministry’s point of view, given the broader fiscal constraints that it is facing and the urgent need to reduce the debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio, revitalising asset monetisation is a pragmatic step forward to ensure that existing growth momentum is not lost. The government’s growth strategy over the past few years has basically relied on public-sector capital expenditure. But this mechanism is losing its dynamism and drive. It is difficult to keep increasing the allocation as witnessed in recent years. The Union Budget for 2026-27 has raised capital expenditure, this time by over 11 per cent, but there are significant signs of slowing. The government also recognises that its gross borrowing for next year has surprised the markets. Asset monetisation is a less disruptive way of raising capital from this point of view. Unlike market borrowing, it will attract those interested in long-tenure financing. For example, toll revenue is considered a relatively predictable revenue stream and might attract pools of insurance finance or sovereign wealth funds.