India must confront the fiscal risks of an expanding freebie culture

As the Finance Commission also noted in its report, it is worrying that, once implemented, a subsidy or cash-transfer scheme remains in effect permanently. Given that a substantial amount of general government expenditure goes in subsidies, particularly at a time when public debt is at an elevated level of about 80 per cent of GDP, there is a need for a national debate on the subject. In a competitive political environment, incumbents are often inclined to keep increasing the level of subsidies and cash transfers. Thus, it is necessary to have hard fiscal rules and mechanisms need to be devised to keep the general government finances on a sustainable path.