Regulating social media: Banning it for children is no silver bullet

Data-privacy tradeoffs are even sharper. Age verification at the scale of a billion internet users would require intrusive data collection, creating new surveillance risks in a country still building robust data-protection enforcement. There is also a cost in lost benefits. For many teenagers, especially those in remote areas or facing disabilities, online spaces can provide community and information that offline environments deny. Social media is also where young people increasingly encounter news and civic discourse. India’s challenge, therefore, is to put in place enforceable guardrails. The Economic Survey points in the right direction. A mandatory teen-safe design that disables autoplay and endless scroll by default; verified youth modes with stricter privacy settings and messaging controls; and clear platform liability backed by transparency obligations need to be considered. Thus, regulation should focus on how platforms are built, not only on who is allowed to enter. At the same time, schools and families must adopt healthier digital habits. Digital addiction should be treated as a public-health challenge, not merely a policing exercise. Given that Australia’s experiment is still too recent to yield meaningful evidence, the government would do well to approach this issue with care.