Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Opinion / Editorial / AgriStack could transform farming, but execution will decide its fate

AgriStack could transform farming, but execution will decide its fate

AgriStack, pitched as the "next UPI", could transform farm subsidies, tenant inclusion and soil health - but only if farmer, land and crop data are accurate and trusted

internet in rural india, rural india, internet growth in rural india
premium
AgriStack could be a game changer, especially for landless tenants, who account for about a third of tenant farmers | Photo: indbiz.gov
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 10:49 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Speaking at Business Standard Manthan this week, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman evocatively referred to AgriStack, a digital public-infrastructure network being developed for the farm sector, as the “next UPI”. The reference is to the Unified Payments Interface, which has undoubtedly revolutionised retail payment in India and is gradually expanding overseas. But UPI is relatively simple in concept: It links a user’s bank accounts to a digital payment infrastructure and can be accessed via commercial apps such as GPay or PhonePe. AgriStack, however, is a far more ambitious and complex venture that will test the administrative and information-technology capabilities of the Centre and states. 
The remit is to create digital IDs for 110 million farmers and build comprehensive three foundational databases linking farmer registries, land records, and crop data. The intention is unexceptionable: To enable farmers to access benefits and services with minimum paperwork or physical visits to service providers. The project, which the Centre approved in September 2024, has allocated financial support to states to create their farmer registries. Most states and Union Territories have signed on. So far, 86.2 million farmer IDs have been created. The Centre aims to complete this exercise by March 2027. Making AgriStack effective, therefore, demands granular data collection. Though digital mapping of agricultural land using drone technology has progressed apace in parts of the country, establishing land ownership has been a tougher proposition. 
This is principally because approximately 20 per cent of India’s farm households are tenants, leasing land for cultivation, with owners located in big cities or even overseas. In some states, the proportion of tenant farmers is as high as 36 per cent. Yet if farmer registries and land records are accurately captured, AgriStack could be a game changer, especially for landless tenants, who account for about a third of tenant farmers and tend to be among the most vulnerable with small holdings and limited agency. Most have little access to institutional credit or government-support schemes such as crop insurance or the signature PM KISAN direct-benefit transfer programme, which transfers ₹6,000 per year as minimum income support. The data also shows that 60 per cent of fertiliser usage is by those who do not have land in their own name. 
In fact, it is in fertiliser usage that AgriStack has the potential to deliver major benefits, both in terms of controlling the burgeoning subsidy — which is budgeted at over ₹1.7 trillion in the coming financial year — and restoring soil health. In Haryana, for example, an experiment connecting land, fertiliser usage, and crops grown using AgriStack resulted in major savings. The biggest cutback occurred in urea, which is so heavily subsidised that its chronic overuse has resulted in an imbalance in fertiliser usage. Over the years, this excessive application of urea (N) over phosphatic (P) and potassium (K) fertilisers, typically known as the NPK imbalance, has been a key cause of soil degradation and falling agricultural productivity. AgriStack, therefore, could drive significant policy shifts in the delivery of fertiliser subsidies directly to farmers rather than to manufacturers. Direct transfers could also introduce a degree of transparency in usage, leading to a more accurate recalibration of the subsidy. Experts argue that this could help save about ₹30,000 -40,000 crore. But much will depend on the accuracy and efficiency of the data-collection mechanism.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Regulating social media: Banning it for children is no silver bullet

Premium

On the right track: Asset monetisation will boost efficiency and growth

Premium

Regulatory reset: Strengthen Rera to protect homebuyers' interests

Premium

The data centre rush: India must ensure that investment is sustainable

Premium

A battle of attrition: Peace remains elusive in Ukraine as war drags on

Topics :Nirmala Sitharamanfarm sectorDigitisationfarmerBS OpinionBusiness Standard Editorial CommentEditorial CommentPM KisanUnified Payments Interface

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story