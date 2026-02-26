AgriStack could transform farming, but execution will decide its fate

In fact, it is in fertiliser usage that AgriStack has the potential to deliver major benefits, both in terms of controlling the burgeoning subsidy — which is budgeted at over ₹1.7 trillion in the coming financial year — and restoring soil health. In Haryana, for example, an experiment connecting land, fertiliser usage, and crops grown using AgriStack resulted in major savings. The biggest cutback occurred in urea, which is so heavily subsidised that its chronic overuse has resulted in an imbalance in fertiliser usage. Over the years, this excessive application of urea (N) over phosphatic (P) and potassium (K) fertilisers, typically known as the NPK imbalance, has been a key cause of soil degradation and falling agricultural productivity. AgriStack, therefore, could drive significant policy shifts in the delivery of fertiliser subsidies directly to farmers rather than to manufacturers. Direct transfers could also introduce a degree of transparency in usage, leading to a more accurate recalibration of the subsidy. Experts argue that this could help save about ₹30,000 -40,000 crore. But much will depend on the accuracy and efficiency of the data-collection mechanism.