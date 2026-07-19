Declining relevance: US actions are restructuring global perception

Only six countries in this year’s survey favour the US more — Israel, Poland, the Philippines, South Korea, India and Japan. Apart from India, caught up in border tensions with China, all the others are staunch allies of Washington. One notable point is the number of democracies that saw opinion swing in China’s favour. Countries with the biggest swings were Spain, Greece, Italy, Canada and Indonesia. But France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Australia and the United Kingdom also viewed China more favourably. Though confidence in both Mr Trump and Xi Jinping, China’s President, is generally low, in seven of the key European democracies, Mr Xi leads Mr Trump by double digits. The US’ popularity has been diminishing for some years, roughly spanning Mr Trump’s two terms. Between 2021 and 2026, the survey notes, people in almost every country have become less likely to say the US government respects people’s personal freedoms. Since 2023, the US-China favourability gap had reversed in many leading European democracies, Indonesia and Argentina.