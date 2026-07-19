Declining relevance: US actions are restructuring global perception

The survey tells a story of the receding power of the US as a global guarantor of liberal values and human rights. It was held between February and May — soon after the mass detentions by the immigration and customs enforcement peaked and the US illegally invaded Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro, and just as the US and Israel launched unprovoked attacks on Iran. Taken together with US abdication from global aid and initiatives on sustainable development, these developments may have influenced popular opinion decisively. In fact, more countries now believe China is a more reliable partner than the US (69 per cent to 49 per cent); that the US interferes in the affairs of other countries; and that the US contributes less to global peace and stability. Overall, neither country fares well in favourability ratings. For instance, the median percentage of people who trusted Mr Trump to do the right thing fell from an already low 32 per cent in 2025 to 21 per cent. The corresponding figures for Mr Xi are hardly more inspiring at 25 per cent and 31 per cent. Clearly, the world is caught between the increasingly uncertain politics of two superpowers. The outlook for geopolitical stability has never looked grimmer.