An unreasonable Bill: Tariffs on Russian oil importers make no sense

It is also worth noting that the continuation of the Ukraine war is partly because of global and American indifference. Ukraine has no choice but to defend itself, but serious efforts are not being made to end the war — either by the US or by other major powers, including Europe. India has had no role in initiating either the Ukraine or the Iran war, so why is it expected to suffer? The Indian government has the responsibility to secure energy supplies and is doing exactly that. Once the Strait of Hormuz is opened and the war ends, imports from Russia will automatically come down. And once the Ukraine issue is addressed, Russian oil will no longer remain a concern. Both West Asia and Ukraine need serious diplomatic engagement. Instead of sponsoring Bills to impose tariffs, US lawmakers must ask why wars funded by the American people are not being resolved. Meanwhile, Indian policymakers need to be alert. India is negotiating a trade agreement with the US and must convey its position convincingly. Like last time, the US will be reluctant to impose higher tariffs on China because of its ability to retaliate strongly. It is India that needs to guard its interests.