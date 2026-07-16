An unreasonable Bill: Tariffs on Russian oil importers make no sense

The imposition of higher tariffs last year on India for importing Russian oil, along with the so-called reciprocal tariff, did not end the war. Any such move will only complicate the geopolitical situation. The current West Asia crisis, which is affecting the supply of oil and gas, is entirely a creation of the US. The world is paying a heavy price for it. The ceasefire between the US and Iran has unravelled very quickly, though it is not entirely surprising. What the war did was to block the Strait of Hormuz, which enables the flow of about one-fifth of global oil supply. The resumption of strikes from both sides has again practically closed the strait. Although the strikes this time, according to reports, are fairly targeted, unlike the last round of the conflict, things can always change.