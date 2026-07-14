The learning curve: Interventions must move beyond expanding school access

Teaching quality also remains a critical constraint. Increasing the number of teachers is necessary, but not sufficient. Competency, classroom practices, and continuous professional development matter equally. The presence of more teachers will have a limited impact if teaching remains focused on rote learning rather than conceptual understanding. Reducing the time teachers spend on non-academic duties and strengthening subject knowledge must, therefore, become priorities. There are also concerns about access and inclusion. The closure of more than 8,000 government schools in a year and declining enrolment among students belonging to Scheduled Castes require careful examination. School consolidation may improve efficiency in some cases, but it must not come at the cost of accessibility. India has successfully moved beyond the initial phase, where the priority was expanding school access and infrastructure. The next phase must focus on improving the quality of education. As the country seeks to harness its demographic dividend, the measure of success cannot simply be the number of children attending school, but whether they leave school with the skills needed to participate productively in the economy.