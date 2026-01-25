Digital intervention: Fiscal efficiency can work together with soil revival

The policy backdrop also includes a broader push to digitise agricultural services. Over 70 million farmers have digital IDs linked to land records under the Digital Agriculture Mission, with coverage expected to expand further. This digital foundation aims to make government schemes more transparent, targeted, and data-driven. However, challenges remain. Land records are still fragmented and unevenly updated across states, limiting their reliability. At the same time, digital literacy varies widely across rural India, and access to the internet that is reliable remains uneven. These gaps raise concerns about exclusion. If fertiliser subsidies are tightly linked to digital identities without adequate safeguards, marginal and tenant farmers, many of whom lack clear land documentation or struggle with digital interfaces, could be left out. This risk is relevant particularly because informal tenancy remains widespread and ownership records do not always reflect who actually cultivates the land.