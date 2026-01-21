India's export growth will come from states that are truly prepared

Although overall export competitiveness is shaped by macroeconomic and geopolitical forces, which lie well beyond the reach of state governments, it is local conditions that determine who is able to export when opportunities arise. Firms experience competitiveness through the reliability of power supply, the quality of roads to the nearest port, the speed of regulatory clearances, access to testing and certification facilities, and the availability of credit and skilled labour. These are precisely the areas where state- and district-level policies matter. Studies like these can help identify gaps and enable states to take advantage of export opportunities. Although the external environment has been clouded by the unfair tariff imposition by the United States, India is working on trade agreements with several other trading partners, including the European Union. Trade agreements will help only if India is prepared to tap emerging opportunities. States have a big role in this regard.