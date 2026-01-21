AI-led growth looks strong, but concentration risks are hard to ignore

However, research cited by the World Economic Forum argues that AI systems are already performing tasks worth $4.5 trillion in economic value in the US alone, indicating productivity gains. Thus, while the wider adoption of AI in different functions may have improved productivity, the level of investment and its concentration is a concern. There are also concerns over energy intensity, data concentration, and labour displacement. For many emerging and developing economies, limited access to capital, skills, and data threatens to widen gaps in income and productivity.

India’s growth story sits at the intersection of global headwinds and domestic potential. The IMF has reaffirmed India’s position as the fastest-growing major economy, with its 2025-26 forecast revised to 7.3 per cent. Growth in 2026-27 is expected to moderate to 6.4 per cent. GDP growth this financial year surprised on the upside, and the challenge for policymakers will be to sustain the momentum next financial year. In the context of AI investment, India has also benefitted in terms of attracting investment in data centres by large technology firms. However, it may also need to be prepared for the impact of a possible slowdown or reversal in AI investment, leading to a sharp correction in US and other stock markets. In any case, foreign investors are pulling out of Indian markets, and the situation could worsen if global market sentiment weakens significantly. Thus, aside from global trade-related uncertainties, the possible unwinding of Al-related trades could also pose risks to growth.