Dominating the skies: Indian aviation needs more competition and choice

That said, with India witnessing robust growth in passenger traffic, it needs greater competition to help both the industry and consumers. In India, which is the third-largest domestic market globally, the annual passenger traffic is estimated at over 400 million. According to a government projection, the numbers could exceed one billion by 2047. Even as some stringent rules, such as the policy that required airlines to operate within India for five years before going international, got scrapped, there’s need for greater reform to broaden consumer choice. While there’s been an investment push to increase the number of airports and boost regional connectivity, it’s important to enhance competition following the privatisation of Air India (now in the Tata group) and subsequent consolidation. The consolidation has left the market with two airlines of consequence — IndiGo and the Air India group. The rest are small players.