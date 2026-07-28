A recent incident where one of OpenAI’s most advanced artificial-intelligence (AI) models hacked its way out of a controlled environment, and then hacked the website of another company, highlights the inadequacy of current guardrails for AI. It indicates how alarming AI can be when it goes rogue. OpenAI said that the “unprecedented” cyber incident was precipitated by an agent driven by the newly released GPT 5.6 Sol, and an unreleased “even more capable” AI model. The agent was being tested on a set of standardised tests hosted on a local intranet, running on machines that were not connected directly to the internet. Instead of solving the tests directly, the agent found a way of getting on to the internet via other OpenAI servers by exploiting a previously unknown (“zero-day”) vulnerability within the intranet. There, it found the Hugging Face website. Hugging Face is a New York-based AI company that specialises in creating and storing standardised benchmark tests. The agent hacked the Hugging Face website to download answers to the questions it was asked to solve.