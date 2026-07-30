AI stock correction reflects a more rational market reassessment

Tech-heavy indices like the Nasdaq and South Korea’s Kospi have seen big selloffs in recent days, suggesting that optimism around artificial intelligence-related (AI-related) stocks is fading. The Nasdaq is down around 9 per cent from recent highs. AI-related stocks have seen massive bull runs in the past two years. Investors seem to be taking some profits off the table and reviewing prospects more soberly. Most semiconductor stocks are still up by over 100 per cent from 12 months ago. Caution and profit-taking after massive gains are a rational and healthy process. However, there have also been massive corrections. SpaceX, for example, has seen a selloff, which has sliced 50 per cent off its peak value in just one month. Semiconductor players like AMD, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, SK Hynix and Samsung have lost between 15 per cent and 45 per cent of their respective values. Nvidia, which was the world’s most valuable listed company for a while, has seen a selloff, which pulled its share price down by 17 per cent. (Apple has overtaken Nvidia to become the world’s most valuable company.)