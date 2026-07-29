Agricultural research needs greater funding to sustain long-term growth

The ICAR’s own numbers illustrate this transformation. Between 2024 and 2025, crop production increased by 19 million tonnes and horticulture by 7 million tonnes, while fisheries added 1.4 million tonnes, generating around ₹40,000 crore in additional economic value. The institute also released 386 improved crop varieties in 2025. Of those, 94 per cent are climate-resilient and 29 are biofortified varieties. These are productivity-enhancing innovations that are increasingly shaping India’s agricultural growth. The economic case for greater investment is even stronger. A recent working paper by the National Institute of Agricultural Economics and Policy Research estimates that every ₹1 invested in agricultural research generates returns of nearly ₹13.85, among the highest returns recorded for any category of public expenditure. Agricultural extension, which carries innovations from laboratories to farmers’ fields, yields ₹7.40 for every rupee invested. Yet, India’s investment priorities remain skewed. Public spending on agricultural research and education has increased from ₹4,836 crore in 2014-15 to ₹9,266 crore in 2026-27, but this remains modest for a sector that underpins national food security. India’s overall research spending also remains at just 0.6-0.7 per cent of gross domestic product, well below the levels seen in most advanced economies.