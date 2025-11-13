Export promotion: India needs to focus on improving competitiveness

The Union government on Wednesday announced two schemes to provide relief to exporters and improve competitiveness. The shift in United States (US) trade policy has been the biggest source of global economic uncertainty this year and remains unresolved. India has been particularly affected by a 50 per cent tariff. Although US President Donald Trump recently said America was close to reaching a fair deal with India, given the recent experience, it is hard to say anything with certainty. Till the deal is announced, it will be difficult for Indian exporters, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, to plan. Thus, it is expected that the new interventions will help these businesses to sustain and grow in the near to medium term.

In this regard, the credit-guarantee scheme for exporters provides additional financial support to eligible ones, including micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The availability of collateral-free credit will help improve their liquidity and strengthen operations. It has been reported that orders have dried up for businesses focused on catering to the US market. It will be important for the system that such units survive this period of relative hardship and resume operations at capacity once the deal with the US is in place. As demonetisation and the pandemic had shown the country earlier, it is difficult to revive production units if they shut down owing to a lack of demand. Even if firms look for alternative markets, it would take time and that might not happen immediately. Thus, the availability of funds will help the exporting business. Since there is a government guarantee, risks for lenders will also be limited. The government should keep the option of increasing the support, if required, from the announced level of up to ₹20,000 crore.