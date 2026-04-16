Home / Opinion / Editorial / Labour market friction: India needs more jobs with better work conditions
The violence that swept through Noida’s industrial clusters in recent days should not be seen merely as a breakdown in law and order. Rather, it reflects the growing strain within India’s labour market. What began as a demand for higher wages quickly escalated, but the discontent has been building over time. The immediate triggers are clear. In neighbouring Haryana, minimum wages were raised by 35 per cent following protests in Manesar. In an integrated labour market like the National Capital Region, such disparities are untenable. They encourage comparisons, intensify grievances, and place pressure on state-level wage policies. At the same time, inflationary pressures, exacerbated by the conflict in West Asia — leading to an increase in prices of cooking gas, particularly in unorganised markets — have sharply increased the cost of living. The Uttar Pradesh government has now announced an interim wage increase of 21 per cent in Noida and Ghaziabad. Elsewhere in the state, the increase is more modest.
 
Nevertheless, the unrest points to deeper structural problems. Workers allege irregular wage payments and exploitative practices. Much of this stems from the widespread use of contractors, which blurs accountability and weakens enforcement. For many workers, there is little clarity on what they are entitled to, and even less assurance that they will receive it. The data from the recent Periodic Labour Force Survey’s Annual Report reinforces this picture of vulnerability. Wage growth in India has been slow and uneven, particularly for casual workers, who remain the most exposed. Even where wages have risen, they have often failed to keep pace with inflation. In fact, a closer look at the composition of employment tempers any optimism. A majority of India’s workforce remains self-employed, over 56 per cent in 2025, only marginally lower than the previous year. Regular salaried employment has inched up, but not enough to signal a meaningful shift. Casual labour, which accounts for about a fifth of total employment, has seen little change. In other words, the structure of employment remains dominated by forms of work that are typically informal and insecure. This is primarily because India is not creating enough jobs for its rising workforce.
 
The institutional response has also been inadequate. Revisions in minimum wages, meant to be periodic and predictable, have often been delayed, turning them into reactive measures rather than instruments of stability. As recent events show, such ad hoc increases cannot substitute for sustained negotiations and credible grievance-redress mechanisms. The delay in implementing the four labour Codes has compounded the problem. These reforms were intended to create a more uniform wage framework and extend protections to workers. The Code on Wages, in particular, aims to establish a statutory national floor wage to ensure fair remuneration, while mandating that the government shall revise the minimum rate of wages at an interval not exceeding five years.  Yet, with the rules still not notified, both employers and workers remain in a state of uncertainty, fuelling confusion and mistrust. None of this justifies the violence witnessed in Noida and Manesar. But it does highlight that fair wages, effective enforcement, and continuous engagement are essential for economic stability.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

West Bengal's SIR exercise casts a long shadow on electoral integrity

Premium

Kalpakkam breakthrough must survive the tough test of time and safety

Premium

Policy challenge: Oil shocks and monsoon risks cloud India's outlook

Premium

More women, same barriers show India's factory shift is incomplete

Premium

Safety mechanism: Digital payments need speed with security as fraud rises

Topics :labour marketNew Labour Codesminimum wagesIndustry NewsBS OpinionBusiness Standard Editorial CommentEditorial Comment

First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story