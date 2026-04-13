Safety mechanism: Digital payments need speed with security as fraud rises

A decade after its launch, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has become integral to India’s digital payments ecosystem, combining instant transfers with interoperability to enable seamless transactions across platforms and institutions. With over 450 million users, more than 22 billion monthly transactions, and a peak value nearing ₹29.5 trillion in March this year, it has transformed the way Indians transact. However, while growth is now moderating, fraud risks are rising. The data from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal shows reported fraud cases increased from 0.26 million in 2021 to nearly 2.8 million in 2025, with values exceeding ₹22,000 crore annually. Notably, transactions above ₹10,000 account for about 98.5 per cent of the fraud value. In this regard, the recently released discussion paper by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), titled “Exploring safeguards in digital payments to curb frauds”, has proposed a one-hour delay for high-value transfers, additional authentication by a “trusted person” for vulnerable users like senior citizens for high-value transactions of more than ₹50,000, caps such as ₹25 lakh annual inflows for a low credit turnover account, and also a “whitelisting” mechanism by which payers can authorise certain transactions to payees bypassing the lag.