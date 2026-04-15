West Bengal's SIR exercise casts a long shadow on electoral integrity

With the roll now frozen, almost 2.7 million voters, therefore, would not be able to vote on April 23 and 29. The claim that the SIR process aims to “clean” the roll and exclude “non-citizens” from voting — an allusion to infiltration across the border West Bengal shares with Bangladesh — does not seem to reflect in the pattern of deletions. To be sure, according to reports, Muslims account for more than a third of the deletions, with border districts such as Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, and Cooch Behar bearing the brunt. But the state capital, Kolkata, has seen between 27 and 30 per cent of its voters struck off the roll in the north and south, the highest rate in the state. Equally some Hindu-majority districts have seen sharp cuts, including Paschim Bardhaman. These trends raise questions about the veracity of the SIR process, and urgently warrant reconsideration. It is also worth debating whether the SIR should have been conducted on the eve of the election. If large numbers of genuine voters are left out, it defeats the purpose. Such processes should not only be fair but also be seen to be fair.