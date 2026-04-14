Policy challenge: Oil shocks and monsoon risks cloud India's outlook

The brunt of the war and persistent geopolitical tensions could vary across countries, with economies dependent on imported energy likely to face a greater impact. For India, compared to the January update, the growth projection for the current year has been increased by 0.1 percentage point to 6.5 per cent. This takes into account the strong momentum from last financial year and the fact that tariffs imposed by the United States (US) on Indian goods have declined substantially. However, it must be noted that these projections could change rapidly, depending on the situation in West Asia. An early resolution will help keep outcomes close to the reference forecast. News reports suggest that both the US and Iran are willing to continue negotiating after the weekend talks in Islamabad failed to yield a deal. A lot will depend on the conditions in which the negotiations take place. This is important because, given the complexity of the situation and the stated positions of the two sides, arriving at a durable resolution could take time. Meanwhile, it would be important that the energy supply from the region is restored. The US Navy is blocking Iranian ports. Although America has said it will let ships from other countries pass, its action might affect the negotiations and the Iranian position. Meanwhile, Israel’s attacks on Lebanon continue, which could also have implications.