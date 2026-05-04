Promise and delivery: Record turnout at polls reflected demand for change

Once the final results are out, the real business of governance will test the mettle of the incoming governments. In Tamil Nadu, where the TVK will probably need allies to form the government, Vijay may find debt and fiscal position diminishing the generosity of the welfare schemes he has promised. These include a ₹2,500 monthly allowance for women; marriage assistance for poor women (gold and a silk saree); free cooking gas, transport, and hygiene products for poor women; scholarships; and starter loans. In Kerala, the principal challenge lies in managing the immediate crisis of the diminution of Gulf jobs and remittances, which have long disguised the lack of economic growth and jobs in the state. In multicultural West Bengal, the BJP’s “development” agenda will be tested against the overt communal polarisation of Bengali society. Balancing these competing forces will entail reversing land laws, tamping down decades of political violence, and making the state business-friendly after many decades. As parties have discovered in the past, bridging the gulf between winning and governing can be a challenge.