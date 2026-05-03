Next digital leap: DPI 2.0 can drive innovation and economic growth

Yet constraints remain. India’s local innovation capacity remains uneven, particularly outside major urban centres. Data systems are fragmented, raising challenges for interoperability and trust. AI readiness is limited, with a gap between pilots and real-world deployment. Institutional capacity, especially at state and district levels, may prove the biggest bottleneck in translating design into outcomes. Without addressing these, the risk is that DPI will remain an impressive architecture with uneven real-economy impact. There is also a deeper tension. The push towards productivity and market efficiency must not overshadow the social foundations of development. Digital systems can enable access, but they cannot be a substitute for investment in health, education and building human capability. Addressing these gaps, while safeguarding trust, competition, and openness, will remain crucial. The success of DPI 2.0 will, therefore, depend not only on how well it builds markets but on whether it ensures that more citizens are able to participate meaningfully in them.