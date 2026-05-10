Manufacturing ambition: India needs a coherent strategy to boost industry

Thus, it must be recognised that faster clearances for investment from certain countries in certain sectors alone will not solve India’s manufacturing challenge. The sector continues to face structural bottlenecks such as higher logistics costs, skill shortages in areas such as electronics and advanced manufacturing, rigid compliance systems, and weak contract-enforcement mechanisms, all of which raise the cost of doing business. As a result, India has not been able to generate employment at scale for its rising workforce.

In a fast-changing global environment, India needs a coherent strategy and a set of reforms to attract investment and meaningfully increase manufacturing output. The labour Codes passed by Parliament in 2019 and 2020, for instance, were intended to simplify compliance, improve labour flexibility, and encourage the formalisation of employment. However, their implementation was delayed because the rules were notified only last week. Acquiring land for large industrial units remains a challenge, which needs to be addressed. The government also needs to review the trade policy. While India signed several free-trade agreements in the recent past, including with the European Union, its average tariffs are still quite high compared to its peers. It must be recognised that the bulk of the global trade happens in intermediates, and higher tariffs tend to create friction. To push manufacturing output, it’s important to integrate with global value chains. FDI flows are also often linked to trade openness and the level of integration in global value chains. Thus, India needs to go beyond selective opening for FDI. Economists have argued that India is failing to capture the low-cost manufacturing space being vacated by China. The Indian policy establishment must ask why.