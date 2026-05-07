In recent comments to the media, Mr Birla said that Vi’s operational metrics were beginning to show tangible improvement and that the momentum would be supported by a $5 billion capex plan. He also expressed hope that the revival of the company would help sustain a “healthy three-player private market’’. But, banks have reportedly not taken a decision on the ₹35,000 crore loan request from Vi, while maintaining that the telecom company must increase its engagement with them. The moot point is that the lenders want guarantees and commitments from the promoters for infusing additional capital in the case of default. There’s no evidence so far on Vi making any assurance of that nature. Even after the reduction of Vi’s AGR dues by 27 per cent, paring it down to ₹64,046 crore from ₹87,695 crore, the telecom operator needs to make significant payments for deferred spectrum dues in the next three years. Its AGR dues are payable in six instalments over six years starting FY36, which is a big relief.