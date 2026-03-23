Manufacturing push: Execution will be key to success of industrial parks

To succeed, BHAVYA must focus on execution. The scheme’s emphasis on ensuring seamless last-mile connectivity through integration with PM Gati Shakti would reduce logistics costs and improve competitiveness. Reliable power, water, and digital infrastructure, supported by features such as underground utility corridors, must be guaranteed to ensure uninterrupted industrial operations. The scheme’s challenge-based selection process must prioritise high-quality, investment-ready proposals, and promote sector-specific clustering in areas such as electronics, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and green manufacturing. Linking these parks with skilling ecosystems will be required so that employment generation is both inclusive and sustainable. In essence, BHAVYA emphasises ready ecosystems, integrated planning, and ease of doing business. This could help India deepen its manufacturing base, attract investment, and create jobs at scale. However, its success will depend on translating the ambitious design into efficient and functioning industrial ecosystems. It must also be highlighted that the development of industrial parks should not lead the government to lose focus on the rest of the country. An enabling business environment needs to be created across the land.