Transparency needed: Public should know about the happenings at HDFC Bank

Moreover, if things were not as desired for two years, what led to the resignation at this juncture, when the country and financial markets are grappling with a larger crisis? The stock markets are under pressure because of uncertainties related to the Iran war. The BSE Sensex, for instance, has fallen over 8 per cent in March so far. The last thing the markets need at this stage is governance issues at one of the largest of the listed companies. Further, since the RBI has a say in key appointments at private-sector banks — why there are such provisions is a different debate — it must also have a role in stopping abrupt exits. Was the regulator aware of the developments at the bank? The bank, on its part, did well to quickly appoint Keki Mistry interim part-time chairman and brief the regulator and investors. Mr Mistry has said that he would not have taken the responsibility if it did not align with his principles and the level of integrity he expects from the bank.