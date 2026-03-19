Strengthening oversight: Why audit companies must improve governance

The latest inspection reports released by the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) bring to light structural weaknesses in some of the country’s top audit firms, including Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants, BSR & Co, and SRBC & Co. In 2025-26, the NFRA expanded its audit inspection programme to cover 35-40 firms, up from about 25 earlier. The regulator has flagged deficiencies in audit independence, documentation, fraud-risk assessment, and scrutiny of related-party transactions. These findings are not routine technical observations but reflect deeper governance and process deficits. For instance, the NFRA noted cases where audit firms failed to adequately assess whether loans to subsidiaries were at arm’s length. Such firms were also found to have failed to satisfactorily evaluate the impact of ongoing investigations such as those by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Some of them even delayed verifying employee credentials — allowing a fake chartered accountant to work on audits for a significant period.