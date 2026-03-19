Strengthening oversight: Why audit companies must improve governance

Addressing these challenges requires a systemic and forward-looking response. First, audit firms must strengthen internal governance by creating independent quality-control mechanisms and ensuring accountability from partners. Second, investment in human capital is essential, such as rigorous recruitment-verification processes, continuous professional training, and specialisation in complex areas such as forensic accounting and valuation. Third, technology must become central to auditing: Advanced data analytics, artificial-intelligence tools, and real-time risk-monitoring systems can significantly improve audit quality and reduce human error. Fourth, there must be a clearer separation between audit and non-audit services within firm networks to preserve independence in both letter and spirit. Fifth, regulatory coordination between the NFRA and ICAI should be institutionalised to avoid overlaps and ensure consistent enforcement — a step already being explored. Finally, audit committees within companies must become more proactive, demanding higher standards of scrutiny and transparency from auditors.