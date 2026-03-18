Apple at 50: How a closed ecosystem built a $3.7 trillion open empire

There is one advantage of this approach. Users like the fact that Apple devices work seamlessly with every other Apple device. For Apple, the advantage is that it considerably improves margins. Also, any problem considered by Apple engineers is perfectly solved, making the Apple ecosystem nearly “idiot-proof” and as close to being secure as any digital system can be. However, the disadvantage is that Apple’s closed ecosystem lacks the flexibility to easily solve problems that Apple engineers may not have considered. This is why far more applications, programmes, and utilities are designed for the more open Linux, Windows, and Android ecosystems. But it is difficult to argue against a strategy that has kept the company in pole position across 50 years and umpteen technological cycles. Apple has over 2.5 billion active devices out there in the wild and its user-base will likely keep growing as it moves past the half-century mark.