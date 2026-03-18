Apple at 50: How a closed ecosystem built a $3.7 trillion open empire

Fifty years ago, two young geeks, both named Steve, along with Ronald Wayne, who quickly left, started with an idea: Building and marketing a personal computer. Steve Jobs sold his car and Steve Wozniak his scientific calculator to raise funds for their venture, which was incorporated as Apple Computer Company. The Apple 1 was designed and hand-assembled by Mr Wozniak in a proverbial garage in Cupertino, California, while Jobs marketed the pioneering devices. The timing was perfect. Millions of consumers were waiting for just such a device, even if they didn’t know it. Apple saw a dream run, in which its revenue doubled every four months for an incredible period of five years. When the company went public in 1980, it hit a market value of $1.8 billion on the first day. It is worth over $3.7 trillion now.
Apple has since seen its share of triumphs and disasters, far more of the former than the latter. Mr Wozniak decided to take the back seat fairly early in the game, going off to complete his college degree, while Jobs was removed by the board and then reinstated for complicated reasons. Through all the cycles that have driven global markets for consumer electronics and information technology since 1976, Apple has remained a leading innovator. It has conceptualised and created the smartphone — the iPhone is now into its 17th iteration. But long before that, it created the designer’s dream computers and laptops, focusing on graphics and smooth operating systems. It drove and continues to drive trends in digital movie-making and editing.
There is one advantage of this approach. Users like the fact that Apple devices work seamlessly with every other Apple device. For Apple, the advantage is that it considerably improves margins. Also, any problem considered by Apple engineers is perfectly solved, making the Apple ecosystem nearly “idiot-proof” and as close to being secure as any digital system can be. However, the disadvantage is that Apple’s closed ecosystem lacks the flexibility to easily solve problems that Apple engineers may not have considered. This is why far more applications, programmes, and utilities are designed for the more open Linux, Windows, and Android ecosystems. But it is difficult to argue against a strategy that has kept the company in pole position across 50 years and umpteen technological cycles. Apple has over 2.5 billion active devices out there in the wild and its user-base will likely keep growing as it moves past the half-century mark.