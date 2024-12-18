New Sebi norms: SIFs to target wealthy investors with high-risk appetite

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has notified the so-called “specialised investment funds”, or SIF, and clarified the rules and regulations of this new asset class, which it conceptualised a few months ago. The SIF has been designed to offer an investment option midway between a portfolio management scheme (PMS) and “vanilla” mutual funds (MFs). Asset-management companies (AMCs) can use these instruments to offer high-risk, high-return trading strategies to sophisticated investors who possess the requisite risk appetite and financial capacity. The minimum investment value is Rs 10 lakh, which is less than the minimum Rs 50 lakh threshold for the PMS, though accredited investors can invest less. AMCs launching these schemes would have to appoint chief investment officers with at least 10 years’ experience in managing assets worth at least Rs 5,000 crore, and additional fund managers with at least seven years’ experience handling at least Rs 3,000 crore. The AMC itself must have been in operation for at least three years, with assets of at least Rs 10,000 crore.

The regulator has laid down a few investing rules and regulations for this strategy. The new product line may have offers across open-ended, close-ended, and interval investment strategies. The list of permissible strategies will likely be announced by Sebi later. A few limits have been set out by the notification. No SIF can allocate more than 20 per cent of its net asset value (NAV) to debt instruments issued by a single issuer. However, the 20 per cent rule would be waived if the SIF invests in government securities. This limit can be extended to 25 per cent with approval from the board of trustees and the AMC’s board of directors. Further, SIFs can’t invest more than 15 per cent of the company’s paidup capital with voting rights. And neither can they put in more than 10 per cent of their NAV in equity shares of any company. When it comes to real estate investment trusts (Reits) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), SIFs can invest up to 20 per cent of their assets in these instruments but no more than 10 per cent in any single Reit or InvIT.