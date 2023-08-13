No confidence booster

Politics is indeed where the people are, and so was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a day after the monsoon session of Parliament concluded on Friday, milling with his constituents in Wayanad, his first visit to his Lok Sabha constituency after a Supreme Court order helped restore his membership. Perplexing, however, was the conduct of Mr Gandhi and the rest of the Opposition in Parliament during the monsoon session, much of which they boycotted as the government ensured the passage of over 20 Bills, almost all without any substantive debate.

The no-confidence motion, which the Opposition, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA bloc, had moved was never about numbers. It was essentially to make Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi speak on the Manipur issue. Thus, the intent of the motion seemed justified. But into the 90th minute of Mr Modi’s 133-minute speech, Mr Gandhi and the rest of the Opposition members trooped out of the Lok Sabha, surrendering their right to reply. Indeed, the PM could have spoken on Manipur at some length, which he did once the Opposition walked out. But he spent most of his time defending the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government without focusing much on the vital question of how his government planned to ensure peace in the northeastern state. The only BJP MP from Manipur, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, a member of the Union council of ministers, whose private residence, as the Congress’ Jairam Ramesh pointed out, was burnt down, did not speak. Neither did Lorho S Pfoze, BJP ally Naga People’s Front MP from the Outer Manipur constituency.