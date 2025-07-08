Nutrition transition: Focus should now be on diet quality, protein shifts

The National Statistics Office recently released the Nutritional Intake in India report. Analysing the data from the Household Consumption Expenditure Surveys (HCES) for 2022-23 and 2023-24, the study offers several insights into India’s evolving dietary patterns. The findings suggest stability in average daily per capita calorie intake, with rural India recording 2,233 kcal in 2022-23 and a marginal dip to 2,212 kcal in 2023-24. Urban India shows a similar plateau, with 2,250 kcal and 2,240 kcal for the respective years. While this seems reassuring, India’s nutrition landscape reflects both progress and persistent challenges. A particularly encouraging trend is the improvement in calorie intake among the lowest-income groups. The bottom five fractile classes in rural India and the bottom six in urban areas have seen a rise in average calorie intake, reflecting improved food access for the most vulnerable sections.

ALSO READ: Trump's MASALA playbook: India faces tough choices in trade deals More importantly, the wide disparities in calorie consumption between the poorest and the wealthiest have narrowed significantly, signalling a welcome reduction in nutritional inequality. The data also reinforces a long-observed correlation. Higher monthly per capita consumption expenditure translates into greater access to calorie-rich diets, though both spending on cereals as a percentage of total expenditure and percentage of calories derived from cereals decrease. With urbanisation accelerating and disposable incomes rising for segments of the population, this dynamic is expected to strengthen. While calories are crucial, they tell only part of the story. Regarding the quality of diets, the data suggests a shift in protein consumption patterns. Cereals continue to dominate protein intake, accounting for 46-47 per cent in rural India and 39 per cent in urban areas in both periods. Yet, their contribution has declined significantly, signalling a dietary transition. Protein intake from eggs, fish, meat, and other sources has risen noticeably, accompanied by an increase in milk and dairy consumption.