Opening up space

The Space Policy 2023 emphasises the paradigm shift that occurred in 2020, when the government decided to actively encourage private entities to enter space. The policy encourages collaborations and partnerships with industry and academia. It delineates the roles of three key entities. These are the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), the NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe). Isro will focus on developing new technologies, systems, and research and development. It will also share technologies, products, processes, and best practices with non-government entities (NGEs) and government companies. The operational aspect of Isro’s missions will be handled by NSIL, a public-sector undertaking that will interface with industry and commercialise Isro technology. NSIL will therefore be a go-between in enabling private industry participation in the space economy. IN-SPACe is to be a single-window agency for au