Out on a wing

This is a predicament with which Air India’s former owners would have been familiar, not least during the merger of Air India, the flag carrier, with Indian Airlines, the domestic carrier, in 2007. That crisis, which festered for months, should have raised the red flag for the current exercise. If anything, the Vistara crisis presents a good example of how not to manage employee grievances.
For captains and senior captains, the reduction would be between 52 and 60 hours, respectively. Two Air India unions associated with Vistara pilots have reportedly written to the Tata Group chairman, expressing their concerns. To be sure, this reduction came with a hefty one-time compensation payout but the grievances over new salary packages morphed with other grievances. One is the indefinite postponement by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of the improved Flight Duty Time Limitation Rules (FDTL) from the original deadline of June 1 under pressure from domestic airlines.
The new FDTL, passed in response to pilot complaints across the industry, mandates longer rest periods, fewer night landings, requiring airlines to hire more pilots. This apart, pilots were also concerned about seniority within the merged structure. Several spoke of fears of losing seniority within the merged structure irrespective of flying experience. The issue of seniority is additionally important for pilots because it determines their ability to choose their base and aircraft (whether wide-bodied or narrow-bodied).
The significant commitment by the group in the airline business demands another order of skilful people management at a time when the post-Covid aviation market is growing rapidly. Domestic air traffic alone is expected to grow 8 per cent in FY25, after similar growth in FY24. With pilot-training schools unable to keep pace with demand and quality, all airlines can be expected to be in poaching mode, raising the prospect of mass sick leave becoming a mass exodus.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.