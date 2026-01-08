A sweeping exit: How Donald Trump is dismantling global governance

It should be noted, first, that the US has always been a relatively reluctant participant in several multilateral fora. There has been a deep anti-UN streak in populist politics in America, with baseless rumours of “black helicopters” carrying UN troops to attack hapless rural Americans, a staple of the conspiratorial world that has given rise to Mr Trump’s movement. Even otherwise, mainstream US politicians have been wary of joining such supranational organisations as the International Court of Justice, believing that this would be unconstitutional in the US or usurp its sovereign rights. From that perspective, Mr Trump is just taking an existing strand in US politics a step further. It should be noted that while President Joe Biden did re-enter the Paris Agreement, he stopped short of reversing his predecessor’s damage to the WTO, for example.