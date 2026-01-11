New tariff threat: Additional duties on exports will raise risks for India

The possibility of imposing a 500 per cent tariff would have serious implications for the Indian economy and was reflected in the stock market’s nervousness last week. Thus, it will be extremely important for India to persuade Mr Trump and his administration about its position. Any additional tariff on exports to the US could expose India to a variety of risks, both in real economic terms and financially. Barriers in exports, to the US for instance, could seriously affect foreign investment flows — both portfolio and direct. Foreign portfolio investors last year sold Indian stocks worth about $19 billion, one of the reasons why the rupee has been under pressure. More broadly on the trade front, India is expected to close a deal with the European Union (EU) in the coming weeks. However, engagement with the EU should not distract Indian policy managers from the US. The removal of the additional tariff threat and a trade deal with the US in the near future will remain critical.