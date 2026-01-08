Expenditure review: Development needs a wider role of state govts

There are several arguments in favour of a close review, particularly in the case of CCS. One of the criticisms of the recent change in the rural employment guarantee programme under the new Viksit Bharat — Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, which is a CSS, is that it puts an additional fiscal burden on states. State governments will need to shoulder 40 per cent of the expenditure. The previous scheme was a central sector scheme and largely financed by the Union government. Several states may not be in a position to increase expenditure. So, while CSS are designed by the Union, they are partly funded by state governments, and this curtails their fiscal freedom. As a result, states may not be able to spend on programmes they wish to pursue. This was also highlighted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its study of state finances. An observation in the December 2024 RBI study is worth quoting here: “... too many Central government schemes reduce flexibility of State government spending and dilute the spirit of cooperative fiscal federalism”.