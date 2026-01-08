Expenditure review: Development needs a wider role of state govts

Thus, the rationalisation of CSS could improve the fiscal space, both at Union and state levels. This can increase overall expenditure efficiency. Further, Indian states are at different levels of development with varying requirements. What, for instance, needs to be done in the education sector may be very different in northern Indian states than in southern states. State governments are better equipped to deal with state-level challenges. Besides, there is often an unwarranted political tussle for credit in such schemes. Preferably, for better outcomes, most of the developmental and social-sector schemes must be designed and run by state governments because they are better-positioned to do so. Thus, there is a case for greater fiscal empowerment of states. State governments, in turn, should empower local bodies. However, as highlighted in this space earlier this week, this is not the case. It would be interesting to see how the Sixteenth Finance Commission has approached this issue.